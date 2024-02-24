Newmont Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$11.8b (flat on FY 2022).

Net loss: US$2.50b (loss widened by 445% from FY 2022).

US$2.97 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.58 loss in FY 2022).

NEM Production and Reserves

Gold

Production: 5,545 troy koz (5,956 troy koz in FY 2022)

Number of mines: 18 (14 in FY 2022)

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Newmont Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 3.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.0% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in the US.

Performance of the American Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 6.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Newmont (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

