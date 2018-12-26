Newmont Mining Is S&P’s Lone Outcast After Finishing Rally Day in Red

(Bloomberg) -- It was a very good day for the S&P 500 Index. Or, to be more precise, it was a very good day for all but one member of the S&P 500.

Newmont Mining Corp., a Greenwood Village, Colorado-based gold producer, fell just 5 cents on Wednesday. But it’s the only member of the index to finish the day in the red, after the market had its biggest rally since March 2009.

Blame gold, which erased earlier gains as the dollar and U.S. equities rallied.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tina Davis in New York at tinadavis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tina Davis at tinadavis@bloomberg.net, Joe Richter

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.