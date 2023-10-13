Newpark Resources' (NYSE:NR) investors will be pleased with their massive 741% return over the last three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. One bright shining star stock has been Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR), which is 741% higher than three years ago. On top of that, the share price is up 31% in about a quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Newpark Resources made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Newpark Resources saw its revenue grow at 17% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. Some shareholders might think that the share price rise of 103% per year is a lucky result, considering the level of revenue growth. After a price rise like that many will have the business, and plenty of them will be wondering whether the price moved too high, too fast.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Newpark Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Newpark Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 121% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Newpark Resources is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

