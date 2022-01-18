U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

NEWPORT BEACH MARRIOTT REEMERGES AS VEA NEWPORT BEACH, A MARRIOTT RESORT & SPA, IN SPRING 2022

·7 min read

Following a top-to-bottom reimagination under the ownership of Eagle Four Partners and Lyon Living, VEA will bring a new luxury entertaining and retreating destination to Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive transformation, VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Resort & Spa, will officially debut this spring. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the property is undergoing a complete top-to-bottom refresh, including new coastal-inspired luxury guest rooms, the introduction of two new suite categories, three newly imagined restaurant and bar concepts, a wellness focused spa and high-performance fitness center, expansive new indoor and outdoor event spaces, and a luxury destination pool experience.

VEA Entryway on Newport Center Dr.
VEA Entryway on Newport Center Dr.

"As Newport Beach locals ourselves, we are proud to present something created by the community, for the community," said Kory Kramer of Eagle Four Partners. "Our objective was to create a resort experience authentic to the Newport Beach community, while being a California coastal destination unlike any other."

Translating to "see," VEA's name celebrates the defining ocean and city views of its Newport Beach location, providing guests a multitude of experiences to "see" and discover. Situated above—and featuring panoramic views of—Newport Beach's scenic tapestry, the property is designed as a "social sanctuary," a place where one can both get away, or be part of the social action when desired. It's a destination that while not far from main metro hubs in Southern California, still feels miles away from the busy city buzz.

"Every design and programming decision was made with the guest experience in mind. Experience-driven spaces are what we're known for, so we wanted VEA to be the ultimate example of this," shares Pete Zak of Lyon Living.

VEA will be a destination for socializing (with live music regularly, a vibrant pool scene, designer fashion experiences at nearby luxury shopping destination Fashion Island, and dynamic culinary experiences), and also for tucking away (whether in a solo retreat at a wellness suite or time spent at SpaVea). A captivating destination within an iconic city, guests of VEA will delight in a social sanctuary with views and experiences that embody the quintessential elements of Newport Beach.

"Our goal was to make VEA a destination not only for world travelers looking for a coastal retreat, but for anyone looking for a unique experience. Rather than Orange County residents driving up to LA for something exciting, people will be driving down to experience VEA," says Frank Suryan of Lyon Living.

DESIGN
VEA is designed to focus on the most important aspect of the hotel: its ocean view. Esteemed architecture and design firms HBA, Gensler, Burton Studio, and Houston Tyner Architects are bringing this vision to life, featuring warm woods, muted neutrals, delicate marble, and sculptural glass for a high design look without excessive complexity.

"Eagle Four Partners and Lyon Living's inspiration for VEA emanated from various international flavors and travels around the globe, establishing contemporary, cosmopolitan influences from the world's greatest waterfront destinations," says Kevin Martin of Eagle Four Partners.

"This fuses seamlessly with the unique spirit of California's own 'riviera' to set the scene for a gathering place alive with both sophisticated energy and treasured pockets of tranquility. We are thrilled to debut our transformation," adds General Manager Debbie Snavely of Marriott.

LOBBY & PUBLIC SPACES
VEA's lobby will be a place that brings the outside in, with folding glass NanaWalls on both the front and backside of the lobby, opening an entire wall of the space to create a truly indoor-outdoor experience. Upon arrival within the entrance oculus, guests will be welcomed by an impressive, pier-inspired architectural element and a massive circular waterfall that leads into the luxury lobby (a space enveloped by stunning, wave-inspired millwork and offering a view to the ocean beyond). In addition to a signature restaurant and lounge that opens up to the lanai area (with golf course and ocean views), the lobby will feature curated, commissioned artwork and a European-inspired coffee bar and patisserie, which transitions into a wine bar in the evening with charcuterie and other shareable small plates.

GUESTROOMS & SUITES
All guestrooms will be completely redesigned for an ultimate coastal luxury experience, featuring soft, beach-inspired color palettes of tans, greys, and blues and minimal artwork to celebrate the main feature of the resort, the views. Other amenities and standouts will include firepits in select premium rooms, Frette robes and bath towels, crisp linens, luxury Molton Brown bathroom amenities, Nespresso machines, evening turn down service, and more.

The Four-Bedroom Group Suites will feature an expansive layout with a full kitchen including Bosch, Fisher & Paykel, U-Line, and Perlick appliances, and a luxuriously appointed living room—all with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. These were created with group travel in mind, ideal for friends' getaways, wedding parties, family vacations, corporate gatherings, and more.

The Wellness/Mindful-Focused Suites were designed to support a relaxed experience at VEA. Their décor will feature soft, muted colors and natural elements like wood, marble, and stone, as well as spacious bathrooms with spa products and deep soaking tubs with bath salts. VEA will not only be a destination for socialization, but also for relaxation, making these suites a fitting choice for travelers looking to unwind, experience additional wellness offerings beyond a typical guestroom, and seek rest and respite.

FOOD & BEVERAGE
With the debut of VEA, there will also be three new food and beverage destinations within the hotel:

  • A spacious restaurant and lounge at the heart of the hotel connected to a lanai by collapsible glass doors that seamlessly blend indoors and out; will feature firepits, cozy seating, live music, abundant greenery, ocean and golf course views, breakfast/lunch/dinner service, and late-night offerings; the cuisine will be Mediterranean in flavor and California in lifestyle, with bites served throughout the day and a dedicated beverage focus, including tableside martinis

  • A European-inspired coffee bar and patisserie in the lobby lounge that will feature artisanal coffee with pastries and espresso drinks; will transition into a wine bar in the evening with charcuterie and other shareable small plates

  • In the back of the property sits the poolside terrace bar, which overlooks the luxe Newport Beach Country Club (this destination also represents the end of the pier-like design and architectural element that runs through the resort); will offer a menu of California-inspired favorites, including fresh local seafood, craft beers, and cocktails (including a VEA favorite: a frozen paloma with an Aperol finish)

SPA & FITNESS CENTER
The 14,000-square-foot spa will feature 14 treatment rooms, a dedicated saltwater pool and fitness center with a yoga studio, offering a variety of classes and equipment. In addition, there will be new cabanas, a private event lawn with a fireplace, and lounge seating at the spa pool.

MEETINGS & EVENTS
For all occasions large and small, a total of more than 60,000 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor event space is being developed, creating the perfect setting for a wide range of corporate meetings or social engagements at VEA. This includes:

  • An ocean-facing event lawn with the ideal Southern California backdrop

  • A new outdoor event lawn adjacent to the ballrooms facing the cosmopolitan beauty of Newport Center

  • A new indoor/outdoor flex event space behind the property overlooking the coast, perfect for larger social engagements and weddings

  • Additional spaces that boast indoor and outdoor environments for business and play

VEA Newport Beach is located at 900 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, CA 92660, and will begin debuting pieces of its refresh as soon as February 2022, followed by rolled out updates through the spring. Follow @VEANewportBeach on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and more information will also become available at www.VEANewportBeach.com. High-res images for publishing can be viewed/downloaded via this Dropbox link.

Lobby Lanai Overlooking the Pool Deck
Lobby Lanai Overlooking the Pool Deck
VEA Guestroom
VEA Guestroom
VEA Pool Deck
VEA Pool Deck
VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort &amp; Spa
VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newport-beach-marriott-reemerges-as-vea-newport-beach-a-marriott-resort--spa-in-spring-2022-301461484.html

SOURCE VEA Newport Beach

