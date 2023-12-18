Newport News announces Alan Archer as new city manager

Newport News City Council has elevated Alan K. Archer — the acting city manager — to permanently take over the position.

City Council appointed him as the new city manager during a special meeting at City Hall late Monday. He officially begins his new position on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the confidence that City Council has shown in me and I am honored to accept the position of City Manager,” Archer said Monday. “Newport News has been my home for 17 years and this is an exciting opportunity to serve a vibrant and diverse community. The privilege of leading this organization fills me with great resolve and I am deeply committed to pursuing City Council’s strategic priorities and the success of our community.”

Archer, who has served as acting city manager since August, first joined the city in 2006 as an assistant city manager. Prior to working in Newport News, he served as director of human resources, assistant city manager and city manager in Hopewell, Virginia. He also previously worked in city government in Petersburg, Virginia. He will earn a salary of $270,000 in the new position, according to city spokesperson Kimberly Bracy.

GovHR USA — an Illinois-based business specializing in recruitment, consulting and interim staffing services for public and non-profit sectors — helped the city with the nationwide search for a new manager.

Mayor Phillip Jones told Archer at the meeting that he had a “servant’s heart” and was “dedicated to our community.” Jones did not answer questions following the Monday meeting. But in written statement released after the announcement, he said “Alan has proven himself to be a thoughtful leader showing concern for the community and city staff” and that he was “confident” in his leadership ability.

Archer said Monday some of the projects he plans to tackle in the near term are:

Facilitating continued investment in the Southeast Community

Identifying solutions related to homelessness, mental health, and public safety

Addressing staffing challenges and compensation in an increasingly competitive market

Strengthening the city’s housing stock and increasing homeownership

Furthering economic development efforts to attract business and investment in the city

Help find solutions to reduce crime and address the root causes of crime

Archer replaces former City Manager Cynthia “Cindy” Rohlf, who resigned on Aug. 1 after six years in the role. The City Council unanimously voted in July to adopt an ordinance authorizing a separation and severance agreement to provide Rohlf with 18 months’ pay — upwards of $400,000.

The reasons for Rohlf’s separation from the city have never been made clear, and Rohlf never returned numerous requests for comment following her departure. Jones said Rohlf’s departure was “a mutually agreed separation.” But others — such as Councilwoman Pat Woodbury and former Councilwoman Sharon Scott — have alluded to Rohlf being forced out.

Archer served as acting city manager in the interim following Rohlf’s exit.

Archer holds a master’s of public administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a bachelor’s of science in public administration from James Madison University.

“I’m most excited for not only the opportunity for myself, but just to continue quite a few of the things that I started as the assistant but also to grow in my professional role, and to take the next step up in leading the city and working directly with the citizens here in our in our city,” Archer said. “It’s just a tremendous opportunity. And I’m overwhelmed to be in this position today.”

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com.