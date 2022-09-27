Newport: School closes after alleged social media gun threat
A school has closed and an investigation is underway following an alleged gun threat made on social media.
St Julian's school in Newport closed its premises on Tuesday as a precaution following the alleged threat.
Gwent Police said officers remained in the St Julian's area of Newport as a precaution as enquiries continued.
Specially-trained firearms officers have been stood down, the force said.
School closed - Tuesday 27th October pic.twitter.com/OgEXfwHMQO
— St Julian's School (@StJuliansSchool) September 27, 2022