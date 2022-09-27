U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Newport: School closes after alleged social media gun threat

A school has closed and an investigation is underway following an alleged gun threat made on social media.

St Julian's school in Newport closed its premises on Tuesday as a precaution following the alleged threat.

Gwent Police said officers remained in the St Julian's area of Newport as a precaution as enquiries continued.

Specially-trained firearms officers have been stood down, the force said.

