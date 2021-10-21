U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.59
    -1.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,513.90
    -95.44 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.39
    +47.71 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.42
    +9.66 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.82
    -0.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6740
    +0.0380 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7730
    -0.5560 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,786.30
    -1,236.12 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.75
    +1.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.06
    -29.04 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

NewRelic acquires CodeStream to provide chat in developer environments, inks Microsoft IDE partnership

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

NewRelic, the application monitoring platform, has made an acquisition and is launching a new service on the back of it to bring a new dimension into its observability play. It has acquired CodeStream, an application that works within integrated developer environments to let developers write related notes to each other alongside the code itself.

NewRelic has integrated it already with NewRelic One, its full-stack data analysis platform covering metrics, events and logs, and will be launching a new service within that called NewRelic CodeStream. It is also announcing a partnership with Microsoft to integrate the new product into its own IDEs and other chat and collaboration products such as VS Code, Visual Studio, Teams and GitHub.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but we are asking. CodeStream was part of the Y Combinator Winter 2018 cohort, and it had raised around $3 million. (It also already worked, as an independent startup, with Visual Studio and VS Code, along with JetBrains. It also supports pull requests from GitHub, BitBucket and GitLab, issue management from Jira, Trello, Asana and 9 others, observability from New Relic One and Pixie, and provides code discussion that ties it all together, integrated with Slack, MS Teams, email, and in-editor notifications. It seems that all of this will continue to be supported with the Microsoft integrations becoming deeper.)

The deal underscores a few trends in the world of DevOps. First, there is some consolidation underfoot, and NewRelic, positioning itself as a platform, is looking to bring more functionality into its toolset.

That would also have meant potentially a more challenging sell for CodeStream over time, too, since customers naturally might want to buy observability and communication tools together, as well as see their functionalities become closer over time.

“We founded CodeStream to transform how developers write, deploy and improve their code by building the industry’s best collaboration platform,” said Peter Pezaris, Co-founder and CEO of CodeStream, in a statement. “With New Relic, we found a team and company completely aligned with our mission and values to accelerate our innovation and expand our reach to the global developer community. I’m proud to share the powerful new integration between CodeStream and New Relic with engineers around the globe, and I’m excited about the continued innovations we will bring to market together.”

CodeStream fits into that mix by giving NewRelic an important entry point into the second trend that this deal touches on.

That second trend is that collaboration is the name of the game these days in enterprise software. That also very much goes for developers, who are working across disparate geographies and often spaces of time on projects, and need better ways of communicating their thinking and additional notes to each other now and in the future. As Romain pointed out when covering CodeStream's integration with VS Code, a number of applications now feature "conversation" channels for those creating content to talk in more detail in the margins about what is going on, and Slack (or another equivalent) should not have to be the default component for that, and that especially counts if you can build something that specifically suits users' needs more specifically.

In the case of the new launch today, NewRelic says that those interested in trying out the service can sign up for NewRelic One for a free trial. The CodeStream product allows users not only to write notes to each other in the margins of the code, but to create a stream that will let those reading jump directly from a chat note to the line of code in question.

The third trend is the ongoing expansion of DevOps as a salient category in enterprise software. The move to bigger projects, more developers, new IT architectures and technologies and new security and other challenges has all led to a gradual elevation of developers as a critically important component of how organizations are run and how they grow. That has in turn led to an ever-growing business for services built to cater to them. NewRelic, citing estimates from Redpoint, says that the observability market alone has a total addressable market of $35 billion and is seeing double-digit growth annually.

“Developer workflows are the backbone of all modern companies, and observability as an engineering practice presents a future where these essential developer workflows are fueled by data – not mere opinion,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples in a statement. “To accelerate this shared mission to make observability a data-driven daily practice for every engineer, we are bringing production telemetry and collaboration tools to where developers create and flow — the IDE. By launching New Relic CodeStream and joining forces with Microsoft, we are excited to deliver a truly developer-centric experience to millions of developers across our shared communities.”

This is also the rationale behind why Microsoft is also teaming up with the company, although to me it does leave a question hanging, which is whether Microsoft will try to get more directly involved in this aspect of developer services itself over time. It would make sense, considering how many environments where it is going to be integrating this particular solution.

“Developers are essential to helping organizations in every industry accelerate the use of new capabilities. Our goal at Microsoft is to provide a wide range of services to address the real-world needs of customers,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft, in a statement. “With partners like New Relic, it's exciting to see comprehensive integration support with New Relic CodeStream, spanning multiple Microsoft platforms and products: VS Code, Visual Studio, .NET, GitHub, Microsoft Teams and Azure DevOps, to name a few. Tighter collaboration between development projects and improved connections between existing applications are just some of the benefits New Relic CodeStream will provide to the developer community."

Recommended Stories

  • Paw Patrol toys will be huge this season—here are the best ones to buy

    Looking for the best Paw Patrol toys for kids this year? Here are 20 you can buy on Amazon inspired by the movie, from action figures to dress-up sets.

  • Oversight Board slams Facebook’s lack of transparency in VIP moderation

    Facebook's Oversight Board has issued a strong rebuke to the company in a new report, claiming it was not "fully forthcoming" about its XCheck VIP program.

  • PayPal Still Looks Bullish if Support Continues to Hold

    The shares of the payments technology company wavered a bit on news of its interest in Pinterest but its technical signs still are good.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 21st, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rallies, the majors will need to revisit the day’s highs to avoid a pullback.

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Jap

  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review: A two-screen phone that’s not quite ready

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 has the makings of a great multitasking smartphone, but falls short due to bugs and a lackluster camera.

  • Ethereum Looks Ready To Test All-Time Highs

    Ethereum is testing the resistance level at $4,150.

  • Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s top tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Tech Stocks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, author, investment analyst, and the founder of Fisher Investments, […]

  • Why Robinhood Should Worry About PayPal's New Payments App

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has added new users at a high rate over the past few years. Here's a look at what PayPal is offering and why it could steal Robinhood's thunder. Right now, PayPal and Robinhood are two different apps, serving two different groups of customers.

  • 1 Sleeper Stock Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) may not be a familiar name to some investors, but chances are you've benefited from its technology. Arista makes modern cloud computing possible, powering the hyperscale data centers operated by tech giants like Microsoft and Facebook, as well as the infrastructure owned by various telco companies. More importantly, cloud computing and data-intensive applications (e.g., artificial intelligence) should only become more common in the years ahead, and that will create tailwinds for Arista's business.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case

  • Apple Will Force Unvaccinated Office Workers to Get Tested Daily

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will begin to force unvaccinated corporate employees to test for Covid-19 each time they want to enter an office, a move that tightens its virus protocols while still stopping short of a vaccine mandate.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-S

  • Chip Shortage Expected to Weigh on Intel’s Quarterly Results

    Earnings are forecast to come in flat as shortages eat into potential sales and as CEO Pat Gelsinger ramps up investments in plants.

  • Station F adds an online program to educate the next generation of entrepreneurs

    Station F, the big startup campus located in Paris, is launching an online component called Launch by Station F. With this new program, entrepreneurs from anywhere can get started and learn all the basics to start a company. Launched in 2017, Station F is a massive building that used to be a rail freight depot.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth stocks in the S&P 500 index have produced an average annualized return of 12.8%, crushing the 7.5% average return seen in value stocks. Building on that idea, growth stocks Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) and Square (NYSE: SQ) provide valuable digital financial services to a range of customers, and both look like smart places to put your money right now. Intuit may not be the most exciting growth stock, but over 110 million individual consumers, entrepreneurs, and tax professionals rely on its software products, which comprise a portfolio of industry-leading brands.

  • DeFi Blue Chips Are Lagging ETH by The Most Ever Amid Record-Breaking Rally

    The DeFi Pulse Index comprising Uniswap, Aave, and other blue chips has lagged Ethereum during the latest rally.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 20th, 2021

    After Tuesday’s pullback, failure to break back through the 23.6% FIB would bring support levels into play.

  • Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Plan Worth Billions in Compensation Approved; Finalization to Follow

    The end of a long journey is finally in sight for the thousands of creditors who lost billions in funds in the infamous Mt. Gox hack. Rehabilitation Trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging the plan to reimburse victims has been accepted by the requisite number of voting participants. The Civil Rehabilitation plan was first proposed in February.

  • Spotify Opens Video Podcasts to All Creators on ‘Rolling Basis’

    Spotify is encouraging all podcasters to add video to their shows on the platform — but some creators will have to wait before they can get access to “vodcasts.” Starting Thursday, anyone will be able to apply for access to video uploading features in Anchor, Spotify’s free self-publishing podcast division, which will distribute the episodes […]

  • Cristiano Amon at IAA Mobility 2021: How 5G Is Driving Connected Automotive Intelligence

    Digital transformation is sweeping across all major industries and markets, including automotive and transportation.