U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.15
    +32.10 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,804.40
    +226.83 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,102.31
    +64.55 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.58
    +16.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.56
    +2.10 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -12.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3140
    +0.0370 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3670
    -0.3130 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,146.47
    +1,535.13 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.80
    +33.58 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

News aggregator SmartNews raises $230 million, valuing its business at $2 billion

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

SmartNews, a Tokyo-headquartered news aggregation website and app that's grown in popularity despite hefty competition from built-in aggregators like Apple News, today announced it has closed on $230 million in Series F funding. The round brings SmartNews' total raise to date to over $400 million and values the business at $2 billion -- or as the company touts in its press release, a "double unicorn." (Ha!)

The funding included new U.S. investors Princeville Capital and Woodline Partners, as well as JIC Venture Growth Investments, Green Co-Invest Investment, and Yamauchi-No.10 Family Office in Japan. Existing investors participating in this round included ACA Investments and SMBC Venture Capital.

Founded in 2012 in Japan, the company launched to the U.S. in 2014 and expanded its local news footprint early last year. While the app's content team includes former journalists, machine learning is used to pick which articles are shown to readers to personalize their experience. However, one of the app's key differentiators is how it works to pop users' "filter bubbles" through its "News From All Sides" feature, which allows its users to access news from across a range of political perspectives.

It has also developed new products, like its Covid-19 vaccine dashboard and U.S. election dashboard, that provide critical information at a glance. With the additional funds, the company says it plans to develop more features for its U.S. audience -- one of its largest, in addition to Japan -- that will focus on consumer health and safety. These will roll out in the next few months and will include features for tracking wildfires and crime and safety reports. It also recently launched a hurricane tracker.

The aggregator's business model is largely focused on advertising, as the company has said before that 85-80% of Americans aren't paying to subscribe to news. But SmartNews' belief is that these news consumers still have a right to access quality information.

In total, SmartNews has relationships with over 3,000 global publishing partners whose content is available through its service on the web and mobile devices.

To generate revenue, the company sells inline ads and video ads, where revenue is shared with publishers. Over 75% of its publishing partners also take advantage of its "SmartView" feature. This is the app's quick-reading mode, and alternative to something like Google AMP. Here, users can quickly load an article to read, even if they're offline. The company promises publishers that these mobile-friendly stories, which are marked with a lightning bolt icon in the app, deliver higher engagement -- and its algorithm rewards that type of content, bringing them more readers. Among SmartView partners are well-known brands like USA Today, ABC, HuffPost, and others. Currently, over 70% of all SmartNews' pageviews are coming from SmartView first.

SmartNews' app has proven to be very sticky, in terms of attracting and keeping users' attention. The company tells us, citing App Annie July 2021 data, that it sees an average time spent per user per month on U.S. mobile devices that's higher than Google News or Apple News combined.

Image Credits: App Annie data provided by SmartNews

The company declined to share its monthly active users (MAUs), but had said in 2019 it had grown to 20 million in the U.S. and Japan. Today, it says its U.S. MAUs doubled over the last year.

According to data provided to us by Apptopia, the SmartNews app has seen around 85 million downloads since its October 2014 launch, and 14 million of those took place in the past 365 days. Japan is the largest market for installs, accounting for 59% of lifetime downloads, the firm noted.

"This latest round of funding further affirms the strength of our mission, and fuels our drive to expand our presence and launch features that specifically appeal to users and publishers in the United States," said SmartNews co-founder and CEO Ken Suzuki. "Our investors both in the U.S. and globally acknowledge the tremendous growth potential and value of SmartNews’s efforts to democratize access to information and create an ecosystem that benefits consumers, publishers, and advertisers," he added.

The company says the new funds will be used to invest in further U.S. growth and expanding the company's team. Since its last fundraise in 2019, where it became a unicorn, the company more than doubled its headcount to approximately 500 people globally. it now plans to double its headcount of 100 in the U.S., with additions across engineering, product, and leadership roles.

The Wall Street Journal reports SmartNews is exploring an IPO, but the company declined to comment on this.

The SmartNews app is available on iOS and Android across more than 150 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – There is Downside Risk if Hurricane Misses Key Production Areas

    The storm could impact LNG feed gas, produce power outages, as well as decrease production along the U.S. Gulf Coast due to flooding rains.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) can Easily Afford its $15.5 billion Donation to the Common Prosperity Initiative

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) have fallen back toward the stock’s 52-week lows, as investors once again grow nervous about Chinese stocks. This time around the selling has been prompted by the apparent collapse of property development firm Evergrande Holdings.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Microsoft announces $60B stock buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Microsoft's new stock buyback plan and dividend hike.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine hopefuls. The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in the company's development program last summer. And the shares soared 2,700%, well outperforming those of today's vaccine leaders Moderna and Pfizer.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • At end, of the day if bitcoin is successful, ‘they’ll kill it’ says founder of world’s largest hedge fund Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Breakeven Is Near for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • China retail sales miss expectations, Casino stocks tumble amid concerns of China gambling regulations

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest retail sales data from China, as well as gambling regulatory concerns in China sending U.S. Casino stocks lower.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You Richer Over the Next 10 Years

    It's possible to get rich quickly by investing in stocks, but it isn't very likely to happen. One key factor to consider before putting your hard-earned money into any company is whether it benefits from a competitive edge. Two stocks that I believe have what it takes are Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]