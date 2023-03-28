News Direct Expands Its Groundbreaking Sponsored Content Product, “Idea Marketplace”, Into Multiple New Business-focused Categories

Norwalk, CT --News Direct-- News Direct

In early January of this year, News Direct launched its experimental sponsored content service, called Idea Marketplace. It was intended to provide options to content marketers to gain exposure for content that was not suited for mainstream wire distribution but nonetheless sought to leverage the strong domain authority of newsdirect.com to find an audience.

But what began as a pilot program has now grown into a full-fledged phenomenon. Since the first guest post on January 10th, more than 1,000 pieces of content have been published across 36 individual categories and subcategories as diverse as iGaming, Cannabis and Marketing Insights.

This explosive success has been achieved due to the significant traction guest posters have received in search engine results. Given the effectiveness and popularity of the product, News Direct is expanding its menu of categories to include those that focus on thought leadership-oriented topics, white papers, research reports and investment commentary.

News Direct offers bundled packages as well as category exclusives and is positioned to create, upon request, additional new categories that could benefit from the broad exposure Idea Marketplace provides.

Gregg Castano, News Direct CEO, commented, “While we knew that News Direct had built tremendous domain authority via our primary distribution platform, we were very pleasantly surprised to see how that also crossed over into our sponsored content venture. Customers have been highly impressed and exceedingly satisfied with the results they’ve seen, quite often finding their content ranked at or near the top of page one Google results. We believe we can provide such outcomes in countless other market segments.”



