News Flash: 11 Analysts Think Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Earnings Are Under Threat

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Lucid Group's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$798m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect an okay 5.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.59 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$900m and US$1.42 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 6.8% to US$7.67, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Lucid Group's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Lucid Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 315% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Lucid Group is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Lucid Group's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Lucid Group.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lucid Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

