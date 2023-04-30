News Flash: 2 Analysts Think W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Earnings Are Under Threat

The analysts covering W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the dual analysts covering W&T Offshore, is for revenues of US$681m in 2023, which would reflect a disturbing 26% reduction in W&T Offshore's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 46% to US$0.85 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$781m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.51 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about W&T Offshore's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$9.85, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on W&T Offshore's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values W&T Offshore at US$11.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.20. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 26% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 7.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 5.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that W&T Offshore's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our aggregation of analyst estimates suggests that W&T Offshore revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on W&T Offshore after the downgrade.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards W&T Offshore, like a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

