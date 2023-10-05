News Flash: 3 Analysts Think Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Earnings Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Aramark's three analysts is for revenues of US$17b in 2024, which would reflect a measurable 6.3% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 29% to US$1.49 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.10 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Aramark's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Check out our latest analysis for Aramark

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 29% to US$32.56.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 0.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Aramark is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Aramark. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Aramark.

Story continues

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Aramark analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.