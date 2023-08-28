News Flash: 3 Analysts Think Kawan Food Berhad (KLSE:KAWAN) Earnings Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on Kawan Food Berhad (KLSE:KAWAN) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After this downgrade, Kawan Food Berhad's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM301m in 2023. This would be a reasonable 3.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dip 6.2% to RM0.085 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM336m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.12 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Kawan Food Berhad's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 21% to RM2.00, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Kawan Food Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 9.0% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Kawan Food Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Kawan Food Berhad analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

