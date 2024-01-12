News Flash: 4 Analysts Think Instone Real Estate Group SE (ETR:INS) Earnings Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for Instone Real Estate Group SE (ETR:INS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the four analysts covering Instone Real Estate Group are now predicting revenues of €643m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plunge 33% to €0.63 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €776m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.88 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

XTRA:INS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2024

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the €8.88 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Instone Real Estate Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 13% annually. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Instone Real Estate Group is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Instone Real Estate Group. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Instone Real Estate Group after the downgrade.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Instone Real Estate Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

