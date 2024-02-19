News Flash: 5 Analysts Think GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Earnings Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the five analysts covering GrafTech International provided consensus estimates of US$572m revenue in 2024, which would reflect a noticeable 7.7% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 63% to US$0.36. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$681m and losses of US$0.20 per share in 2024. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 22% to US$1.75, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for GrafTech International's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2024 compared to the historical decline of 16% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect GrafTech International to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that GrafTech International's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for GrafTech International going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

