News Flash: 6 Analysts Think CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Earnings Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from CEVA's six analysts is for revenues of US$111m in 2023, which would reflect a considerable 9.3% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 43% to US$0.75 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$129m and US$0.40 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 14% to US$28.14, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for CEVA's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 18% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - CEVA is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at CEVA. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple CEVA analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

