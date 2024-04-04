News Flash: 7 Analysts Think Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Earnings Are Under Threat

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Energy Vault Holdings is for revenues of US$312m in 2024, implying a definite 8.6% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 51% to US$0.33 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$369m and US$0.29 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 8.6% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 116% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Energy Vault Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Energy Vault Holdings. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on Energy Vault Holdings, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

