News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Forecasts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Centrica will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Centrica from its twelve analysts is for revenues of UK£48b in 2023 which, if met, would be a huge 103% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing UK£43b of revenue in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for Centrica

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of UK£1.41, with Centrica's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Centrica at UK£1.70 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£1.10. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Centrica shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Centrica is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 103% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 10% annual decline over the past five years. What's also interesting is that our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 1.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Centrica is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Centrica this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to perform better than companies in the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Centrica.

Thirsting for more data? At least one of Centrica's twelve analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here