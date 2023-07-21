News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Exscientia will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 7.8% over the past week, closing at US$7.98. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Exscientia's four analysts is for revenues of UK£34m in 2023, which would reflect a major 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of UK£29m in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Exscientia, given the nice increase in revenue forecasts.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of UK£11.46, with Exscientia's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Exscientia analyst has a price target of UK£17.68 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£12.48. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Exscientia shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Exscientia's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 46% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 10% a year over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 16% annually. So it looks like Exscientia is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Exscientia.

