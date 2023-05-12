News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their MCAN Mortgage Corporation (TSE:MKP) Forecasts

MCAN Mortgage Corporation (TSE:MKP) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The stock price has risen 4.2% to CA$15.95 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for MCAN Mortgage from its sole analyst is for revenues of CA$127m in 2023 which, if met, would be a substantial 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 46% to CA$2.65. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of CA$111m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$2.29 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for MCAN Mortgage 5.6% to CA$19.00 on the back of these upgrades.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analyst is definitely expecting MCAN Mortgage's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that MCAN Mortgage is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, MCAN Mortgage could be worth investigating further.

The covering analyst is clearly in love with MCAN Mortgage at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other risks we've identified .

