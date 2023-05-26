News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Forecasts

Shareholders in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Assured Guaranty's two analysts is for revenues of US$952m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 39% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$767m of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Assured Guaranty, given the great increase in revenue forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Assured Guaranty's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 55% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 10% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.1% annually. So it looks like Assured Guaranty is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Assured Guaranty.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Assured Guaranty, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other concerns we've identified .

