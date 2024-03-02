News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH) Forecasts

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The stock price has risen 8.9% to US$38.54 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After this upgrade, Dream Finders Homes' twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.3b in 2024. This would be a notable 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to accumulate 7.2% to US$3.40. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.85 in 2024. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Dream Finders Homes 10% to US$26.50 on the back of these upgrades.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Dream Finders Homes' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 16% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 39% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Dream Finders Homes' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Dream Finders Homes.

