News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Forecasts

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on InterDigital too, with the stock up 12% to US$116 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, InterDigital's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$581m in 2024. This would be an okay 3.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 35% to US$5.22 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$506m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.03 in 2024. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

View our latest analysis for InterDigital

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for InterDigital 6.0% to US$124 on the back of these upgrades.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that InterDigital's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 3.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that InterDigital is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at InterDigital.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple InterDigital analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.