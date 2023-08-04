News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Forecasts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the latest upgrade, Paratek Pharmaceuticals' three analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$176m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 48% to US$0.57 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$155m and losses of US$0.94 per share in 2023. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

See our latest analysis for Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 50% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Paratek Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Paratek Pharmaceuticals' prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Paratek Pharmaceuticals' future.

Story continues

Analysts are definitely bullish on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified .

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.