News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Forecasts

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Orion Group Holdings will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Orion Group Holdings too, with the stock up 11% to US$9.23 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Orion Group Holdings from its four analysts is for revenues of US$872m in 2024 which, if met, would be a sizeable 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$789m of revenue in 2024. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice increase in revenue forecasts.

Additionally, the consensus price target for Orion Group Holdings increased 16% to US$9.83, showing a clear increase in optimism from the analysts involved.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Orion Group Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Orion Group Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Orion Group Holdings.

That's a pretty serious upgrade, but shareholders might be even more pleased to know that forecasts expect Orion Group Holdings to be able to reach break-even within the next few years. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

