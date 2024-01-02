News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Kim Loong Resources Berhad will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, Kim Loong Resources Berhad's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be RM1.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to shrink 3.1% to RM0.16 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM1.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.16 in 2024. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

KLSE:KMLOONG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

Analysts increased their price target 9.7% to RM2.23, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Kim Loong Resources Berhad's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kim Loong Resources Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Kim Loong Resources Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 21% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Kim Loong Resources Berhad.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Kim Loong Resources Berhad.

Story continues

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Kim Loong Resources Berhad analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

