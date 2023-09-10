News Flash: One CeoTronics AG (FRA:CEK) Analyst Has Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

The analyst covering CeoTronics AG (FRA:CEK) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Shares are up 7.5% to €3.71 in the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following this downgrade, CeoTronics' sole analyst are forecasting 2024 revenues to be €30m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 4.4% to €0.40. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of €35m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.41 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a small dip in EPS estimates to boot.

The analyst made no major changes to their price target of €6.45, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on CeoTronics' valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CeoTronics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that CeoTronics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 0.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than CeoTronics.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that the analyst has reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for CeoTronics. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that CeoTronics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of CeoTronics going forwards.

