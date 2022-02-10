U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,994.75
    -43.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.69
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -1.9540 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -21.44 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6150
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,858.18
    +502.31 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.88
    +19.17 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,675.15
    +95.28 (+0.35%)
     

News Leaders Call on Pentagon to Allow Journalists to Embed with U.S. Military

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club joined news outlets in calling on the Department of Defense to allow journalists to embed with U.S. military troops deployed to Eastern Europe.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

"While American journalists have requested to embed with troops deploying to Europe in response to Russian military build-up near Ukraine, the Pentagon has not yet allowed any reporter to accompany troops responding to the potential crisis. This is a threat to our country's open press," said Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club. "The Club stands with news organizations calling on the Pentagon to permit access for journalists so that they can rightfully keep the American public and families of our troops informed."

The original statement, found in full here, published by Military Times and endorsed by numerous news organizations, declared that the "American public, including those military families, have a right to know how and what their troops are doing and how their tax dollars are spent. As a result, we call on the Pentagon to immediately begin the process of allowing journalists to embed with troops headed to Europe in response to Russian troop movements near Ukraine."

At his Monday Pentagon press briefing, spokesman John Kirby said he is responsible for decisions regarding media access and yet no journalist has been allowed to accompany these troops and bring their stories home.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Cotter, kcotter@press.org, 202-662-7511

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/news-leaders-call-on-pentagon-to-allow-journalists-to-embed-with-us-military-301479425.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Recommended Stories

  • Why Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are beefing

    Biden finally mentioned Tesla in public, but that won't end the standoff between the president and the visionary CEO Elon Musk.

  • Biden’s grade on the economy rises to A-

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's report card on the economy.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Broken SALT, Child-Credit Pledges Risk Voter Ire for Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic lawmakers are risking the ire of voters inflamed by this year’s tax-filing season, as the stalling of President Joe Biden’s priority economic package leaves them bereft of promised benefits.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers

  • Top Obama Lawyer Hits Republican National Committee With Damning New Nickname

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal mocked “toddler” Donald Trump’s document destruction.

  • Northrop Grumman Offers Navy a Missile Defense System With Infinite Ammo

    SEWIP Block 3 could be worth billions of dollars in revenues for the giant defense contractor -- and generate more than $1 billion in profit for it.

  • Oil little changed as investors eye U.S.-Iran talks

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets. U.S. crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels - their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said. U.S. product supplied - the best proxy for demand - peaked at 21.9 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks due to strong economic activity nationwide, EIA data showed.

  • Fed’s Mester Not Keen on Half-Point Hike; Bostic’s Options Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said all options are on the table for the size of policy makers’ first interest-rate increase in March, but Mester doesn’t see a “compelling case” for a 50-basis-point hike. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising

  • Monitors say North Korea may be preparing military parade

    Satellite photos show hundreds of people in formation at a training ground in North Korea’s capital in a possible sign the country is preparing for a military parade amid heightened animosities over its recent missile tests. The 38 North website, which specializes in North Korea studies, said Wednesday the Feb. 5 imagery taken on the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang — where rehearsals for past military parades occurred — likely signals a forthcoming parade. NK News, another website that monitors North Korea, also reported Wednesday that there have been signs of increased preparations for a military parade in Pyongyang in recent weeks.

  • Tesla fans take victory lap after Biden finally admits Elon Musk created the world’s largest EV manufacturer

    The White House’s refusal to acknowledge Tesla’s EV leadership has been a sore subject for both Elon Musk and legions of his fans alike.

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • Biden Choice to Create Majority-Democrat FCC Fails to Sway GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans continued to criticize President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Federal Communications Commission at a hearing Wednesday that concluded with Democrats still supporting her.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace

  • Russian air defence systems take position in Belarus

    It is part of final preparation for the start of large scale military exercises. Earlier on Tuesday (February 8), the Defence Ministry published a video of two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces patrolled in the airspace of Belarus. Russia and Belarus will hold joint exercises called 'Allied Resolve 2022' on February 10 to train to repel an attack on the southern borders of their alliance.The new deployment and planned exercises are taking place at a time when tensions are high between Russia and the West over Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine.NATO has called the joint exercises the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War

  • 4 Surprising Ways You Could Lose Some of Your Social Security Benefits

    If you're counting on Social Security to help you make ends meet as a retiree, the last thing you want is for any of this retirement income to disappear. The good news is that if you're aware of some common ways retirees end up losing benefits, you should hopefully be able to avoid them. In fact, here are four possible triggers that could lead to you lose out on some of your Social Security income.

  • Palin takes witness stand in libel case vs. New York Times

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin took the witness stand on Wednesday in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, giving the jury a folksy overview of her family life in Alaska and ascent in Republican politics. Palin testified for only about 20 minutes at the end of the day at a civil trial in Manhattan federal court after a Times editor named as a defendant in the suit testified at length. Palin, 57, described herself for jurors as a single mother and grandmother who “holds down the fort” for her family in Alaska when not advising candidates about “the good, bad and ugly” of politics.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • ‘Wage hikes will not keep pace with inflation.’ The Fed can’t control prices — and may not want to.

    The world’s central banks may lack the necessary tools to control inflation this time around. Contrary to central bank messaging about low- and transitory inflation, consumer prices are rising globally in the U.S. (7% annually), Canada (4.8%), the U.K. (5.4%), Australia (3.5%) and New Zealand (4.9%), to name a few. Inflation is always about demand and supply.

  • Brazil’s Rate Hike Campaign Chokes Economy in Warning to Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarEleven months into Brazil’s breakneck cyc

  • How Does The US Government HODL More Bitcoin Than Tesla?

    The US government now holds $4 billion in Bitcoin which is almost double Tesla’s wallet. Grayscale and MicroStrategy are still at the top.

  • House Speaker Pelosi now backs banning Congress members from trading stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the latest legislation banning Congress members from trading stocks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backing this ban, and what revisions could be included.