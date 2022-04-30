U.S. markets closed

News Leaders Statement on Death of Vira Hyrych

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Ukrainian language service journalist Vira Hyrych, who was killed in the Ukrainian capital after a Russian missile struck her residential building.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
"Once again, we heartbreakingly have to issue a statement mourning the loss of a courageous journalist working in Ukraine who was killed when a Russian missile hit her residential building. We join with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in mourning the loss of one of their journalists, Vira Hyrych, who worked since 2018 for the U.S. government-funded news organization's Ukrainian Service. Vira's body was found on April 29 after her building in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile the night before, according to RFE/RL. There must be accountability for the murder of Vira as well as the deaths of the roughly dozen other foreign and Ukrainian journalists who have been killed in the two-month-old war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/news-leaders-statement-on-death-of-vira-hyrych-301536715.html

SOURCE National Press Club

