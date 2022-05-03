U.S. markets closed

News Leaders Statement on President Biden Meeting With Family of Austin Tice

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the news of a scheduled meeting this afternoon between the President of the United States and Debra and Marc Tice, the parents of award-winning journalist Austin Tice.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

"We are so pleased that the President has decided to meet today with the Tice family in person at the White House. It was impressive to see President Biden react so positively to Mrs. Tice at the WHCA Dinner on Saturday night and heartwarming that the White House moved so quickly to establish a meeting today. This is a crucial step that is needed to bring Austin Tice home.

"The U.S. government has struggled through three administrations on how to proceed in this case but to see President Biden now fully engaged shows that something has changed and there is an opportunity at hand as never before.

"There are so many people and organizations that have done good work to bring this case to this point, but we especially want to note Fred Ryan, publisher of the Washington Post who starting last fall had the vision and leadership for an advertising campaign that saw dozens of full page ads produced that asked the President to meet with the Tices and prioritize Austin's case. Fred also invited Debra Tice to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner as his guest. Also special thanks to Steven Portnoy, this year's President of the White House Correspondents Association, for deciding to introduce Debra Tice to the room and to the President from the podium. His introduction could not have set a better frame for the President to say, in the most public of ways, he wanted to meet with the Tices.

"Debra and Marc Tice have shown over the years an incredible love for their son and commitment to his cause and his case They are an inspiration to us all."

Austin Tice is a 2015 John Aubuchon Press Freedom honoree at the National Press Club. He is an honorary member of the National Press Club. The Club annually recognizes Austin on the anniversary of his abduction with an event that has become the central event on that day. In the Club's lobby on the 13th floor of the National Press Building we have installed a Press Freedom Clock with a dynamic countdown of the seconds, minutes and days Austin Tice has been held hostage. The Club and the Journalism Institute have staged national calls to action such as Night Out For Austin Tice and a campaign to visit every congressional office on Austin's behalf as well as a Change.org petition with over 150,000 signatures.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is an outspoken voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Here’s how Biden could move to cancel student loans

    President Joe Biden has made headlines by saying he'll roll out a plan for canceling federal student loans "in the next couple of weeks" --- and that he'll aim to forgive less than $50,000 in debt per borrower. So what's likely to happen actually?

  • DeSantis accuses Disney of cozying up to CCP, making 'a fortune' without mentioning atrocities

    The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney continues as the governor slammed the company for profiting off of its relationship with China, without condemning its human rights abuses.

  • Twitter Is Brilliant. The Damage It's Done Is Undeniable

    The debate over Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is fierce because journalists and politicians depend on the platform to share their ideas and build their brands. Twitter is less than one-tenth the size of Facebook, and has been only intermittently profitable, which is a terrible result for one of Silicon Valley’s most brilliant product ideas. First, internet platforms have been undermining our democracy since at least 2016.

  • Ukraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Hour’ in Speech to Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a virtual address to Ukraine’s Parliament on Tuesday that compares the Eastern European country’s struggle to Britain’s during World War II. In addition, his government has announced a new package of 300 million pounds ($375 million) in military aid to Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Be

  • John Oliver claims 'right wing dipsh*t' Ron DeSantis didn’t think through law against Disney

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over recent legislation against Disney. In response to Disney coming out against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the Republican-led Florida legislature passed a bill revoking Disney’s special tax status, which DeSantis signed into law. Despite DeSantis saying otherwise, experts say the move will substantially increase taxes on Floridians. “There are plenty of signs that DeSantis didn’t really think this through, with experts pointing out that the law might actually violate the contract clause of the Florida constitution,” Oliver said. “And also, the Florida state law requires the county assumes the district’s debt when it’s dissolved, which could mean that Orange and Osceola counties, where the district is, inherit upward of a billion dollars in bond debt.” Oliver made clear that he doesn’t have a problem with Disney paying higher taxes, but more so why they’ll be paying higher taxes if the law goes into effect next year as planned. “Do I think it’s bad if Disney pays more taxes? No, I don’t. That would be a good thing,” Oliver said. “I don’t love that it might happen, not through meaningful tax reform, but on the whim of one right wing dipsh*t who’s scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the first amendment. But hey, ends, means, what are you gonna do?”

  • If You Drink This Popular Beverage, the FDA Has a Major New Warning for You

    Whether you're a fan of coffee, diet soda, bottled water, or herbal tea, you probably assume that your favorite drinks aren't putting you in harm's way. This sense of security is largely afforded to us by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which protects people from unsafe consumption by regulating food and beverages distributed in the country, among other things. But while we all know there are potential long-term health risks associated with certain beverages, the FDA just sent out a

  • Time for a Disney do-over? DeSantis lobs solar bomb. Redistricting musical chairs begin

    It’s Monday, May 2, and we’re coming off a very partisan week of politics and policy in Florida. Bond rating agencies sent some quivers about Disney; voting advocates doubled down on their lawsuit over redistricting, and solar advocates got a jolt of encouragement.

  • Hawley says Americans are not 'confused' about disinfo board, it's about 'censorship'

    Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., took aim at the Department of Homeland Security's newly created 'disinformation board,' calling on it to be dissolved.

  • Sri Lanka extends credit line with India as China voices support

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka has extended a credit line with India by $200 million in order to procure emergency fuel stocks, the country's power and energy minister said on Monday, as China said it supported efforts for the island nation to restructure its debt. Colombo was also in talks with New Delhi over extending the credit line by an additional $500 million, minister Kanchana Wijesekera told a news conference, with four fuel shipments due to arrive in May. Hit hard by the pandemic and short of revenue after Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government imposed steep tax cuts, the island nation is now also critically short of foreign exchange and has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an emergency bailout.

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...

  • Biden’s Javelin factory tour spotlights struggle to backfill Ukraine munitions

    President Joe Biden is slated to visit Alabama on Tuesday to tour a Lockheed Martin facility tasked with manufacturing Javelin anti-tank missiles, given to Ukraine by the thousands.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Christian group in Boston flag flap

    (Reuters) -Boston violated the free speech rights of a Christian group by refusing to fly a flag bearing the image of a cross at City Hall as part of a program that let private groups use the flagpole while holding events in the plaza below, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday. The 9-0 decision, authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, overturned a lower court's ruling that the rejection of Camp Constitution and its director Harold Shurtleff did not violate their rights to freedom to speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

  • 'Do not be bullied by bullies' -Pelosi after Kyiv visit

    STORY: Her comments came a day after an unannounced trip to Kyiv, where she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy."Do not be bullied by bullies if they're making threats, you cannot back down," said Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24. She condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's "diabolic invasion."If Putin uses unconventional weapons, including chemical weapons or strategical nukes, "all bets are off" said Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks at the same news conference.Moscow says its actions aim to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

  • Biden, Bill Clinton have lunch together at White House

    President Biden and former President Clinton had lunch together at the White House on Monday, a White House official told The Hill. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the meeting for reporters and said the pair were having “a wide-ranging discussion.” She noted Biden has “had a number of conversations” with the former president. “And they…

  • An Indiana charter school refused to follow a COVID-19 mask mandate. Here's what happened.

    Monroe County brought its mask mandate back in 2021 for all indoor public spaces. All local schools except Seven Oaks released mask requirements.

  • AOC, Bernie Sanders and more denounce leaked Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v Wade

    ‘Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v Wade as the law of the land in this country’

  • Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade in draft decision, Politico reports

    In a massive but not entirely unexpected blow to abortion rights, the U.S. Supreme Court intends to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to a report late Monday by Politico, which obtained a draft majority opinion of the pending ruling.

  • Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe

    A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.

  • Joe Manchin cuts ad for Republican congressman facing primary

    Mr Manchin is one of the most popular politicians in West Virginia