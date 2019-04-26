News on the move: UN condemns crucifixion and beheadings in Saudi Arabia

Adam Shapiro, co-anchor of Yahoo Finance’s On the Move, brings you the top headlines for Friday, April 26, 2019.





FILE - Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said Tuesday, April 23, 2019, that 37 Saudi citizens have been beheaded in a mass execution that took place across various regions of the country. Saudi King Salman ratified the executions for terrorism-related crimes by royal decree. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) More

Saudi beheadings and crucifixion

The United Nations is condemning the shocking mass execution carried out earlier this week in Saudi Arabia. Thirty-seven people accused of terror-related crimes were beheaded, and one was crucified as a warning to others. But some of the condemned were tortured before their confessions and insisted they were innocent. Among the dead are Mujtaba al-Sweikat, who was 17 years old when he was arrested in 2012, just before boarding a plane for the United States. He planned to study at Western Michigan University. His family says Sweikat was repeatedly beaten and held in solitary confinement up to 90 days at a time before he signed a false confession.

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, said it is expelling American Bruce Byron Lowrance after he slipped unlawfully into the police state known for its anti-U.S. fervor. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File) More

North Korea’s $2,000,000 bill

President Trump says no money was paid to North Korea to obtain the release of Otto Warmbier. He was the young man from Ohio who died from severe beatings while he was detained by North Korea. The Washington Post reports that North Korean submitted a $2 million bill for Warmbier's medical care. The report says the medical bill was sent to the US Treasury, but it's not clear if it was ever paid. The president tweeted "No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million Dollars, not anything else."

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 1991 file photo University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hill testified that she was "embarrassed and humiliated" by unwanted, sexually explicit comments made by Thomas when she worked for him a decade ago. (AP Photo, File) More

Joe Biden apologizes to Anita Hill

Anita Hill says a phone call from former Vice President Joe Biden left her deeply unsatisfied. Biden announced his campaign for president Wednesday and called Hill to express his regret for events that took place in 1991 when he was a Senator chairing the Judiciary Committee. Hill testified before the committee during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's confirmation hearing. She accused Thomas of sexual harassment, but was grilled by the all-white, all-male committee about her accusations. Hill told The New York Times, “I cannot be satisfied by simply saying, ‘I’m sorry for what happened to you."

Pepsico product Lays potato chips on display at a grocery store in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) More

Trademarked potatoes

PepsiCo, which owns Lays potato chips, is suing four farmers in India, accusing them of violating trademark law. PepsiCo says the farmers are growing a type of potato used to make Lays chips, which violates agreements the company has with thousands of other farmers to grow it. CNN reports PepsiCo's Indian subsidiary, which filed the lawsuit, is pleading its case today in court despite protests from groups defending the farmers.