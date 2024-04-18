News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers
April 1
425 Max and Susan Russell to 4246 Strattford Circle East LLC, 4246 Strattford Circle East, Zanesville, $255,000
426 Pickaway Area Recovery Services to Cairn Recovery Holdings LLC, 2811 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, $250,000
427 Terry Bocook to Jason Church, 758 Westbourne Ave., Zanesville, $90,000
428 Ashten Ray to Richard and Stefanie Donohoe, 1435 Bluff Ave., Zanesville, $175,000
429 Stephen Flynn to Bonnie Flynn, 3900 Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $250,000
430 Hanby Commercial Real Estate Company LLC to G&G Bland Holdings LLC, 113.69 and 114.69 acre parcels, Shannon Road, Dresden, $2,900,000
April 2
431 Jeffrey Hart to Kassie Miller, 1056 Country Club Drive, Zanesville, $185,000
432 Aaron and Logan Bates to Nicholas and Sarah Clark, 5120 Pine Valley Drive, Zanesville, $365,000
433 Paul Patterson to Property Restorations LLC, 6725 Pleasant Valley Road, Nashport, $360,000
434 Emily Coakley to Morgan Belsole, Lot 1, Millstone Meadows, Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $38,000
435 Cheri and Jerry Long to Dylan Long, 5185 Pine Crest Drive, Zanesville, $155,000
April 3
436 Gary Gill Sr. to PHH Mortgage Corporation, 1063 Eastman St., Zanesville, $43,518.24
437 Mike Robinson to Avery Holdings LLC, 35 W. Fifth St., Dresden, $61,700
438 Sharon Buzzard to 1414 Linden Blue Front Holdings LLC, 1426 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $5,000
439 Leisa Kent to Lori and Scott Robinson, 12295 Parks Road, New Concord, $456,000
440 Susan Conkle to Renée and Cody Ward, 1100 Bald Hill Road, Zanesville, $125,000
April 4
441 David and Jamie Thomas to Heather Rollison and Matthew Weiser, 1500 Long Road, Zanesville, $440,000
442 Russo Real Property Ltd. to Emily Unger and Craig Miller, 839 Clay St., Zanesville, $141,100
443 Jeffrey and Terri Gross to Douglas and Jennifer Coe, 2930 Tarkman Drive, Nashport, $331,000
444 Jodi Leary and John Tyler to Christopher Hupp, 634 Merrick Ave., Zanesville, $170,000
445 Derrick Runkle to David McDaniel, 150 East Main St., Zanesville, $120,000
446 Y-City Rentals LLC to Jonathan Skaruppa and Erin Delaney, 509 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville, $235,000
447 Norma Bowman to Cheri Puckett and Ian Ford II, 3150 Lakewood Drive, Zanesville, $332,500
448 Joshua Schneider to Ariel and Joshua Bleen, 3450 New Riley Road, Dresden, $250,000
449 Breeze Realty LLC to T&Y Restaurant LLC, 515 Forest Ave., Zanesville, $180,000
April 5
450 Hostetler Woodcraft LLC to Anthony and Tamara Barrell, 9345 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, $255,000
451 J Michael Properties LLC to Gavin Mawhorr, 1396 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville, $265,000
452 Paul and Lorraine Knight to Matthew Lowell and Jessica Rector, 1810 Aspen Drive, Zanesville, $325,000
453 LCM Homestead Ltd. to Clifton Arline and Timothy Brumbach, 215 Corwin Ave., Zanesville, $15,000
454 Daniel and Kelsie Robillard to Todd Newlin, 846 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville, $108,756
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
April 1
E342 Brent West to West Rental Solutions LLC, 2314 Hoge Ave., Zanesville
E343 Joann Dunn to Tamra Dunn, 523 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville
E344 Thomas Tracy to Rhonda Tracy, 330 South Hopewell Road, Hopewell
April 2
E345 William Jr. and Julia Bishop to Courtney and Levi Kuhn, 4355 Pleasant Valley Road, Zanesville
E346 Carolee Ellis and Melissa Jones to Carolee Ellis and Melissa Jones, 76, 10, 0.50 and 12.00 acre parcels, Sealover Hollow Road, Philo
E347 James and Kathryn Alexander to James and Kathryn Alexander, 3600 Hill Road, Dresden
April 3
E348 James and Diana Deitrick to Michelle Stevenson and Misty Johnson, 1000 Patricia Drive, Zanesville
E349 David Johnson to David Johnson, 7300 East Wheeling Road, Zanesville
E350 Victoria Cannon to William Cannon Jr., 4050 Edwards Lane, Zanesville
E351 Kevin and Susan Lasure to Tyler and Danielle Lasure, 3181 Arrow Point Drive, Zanesville
E352 Janet Batteiger to Renée and Cody Ward, 1100 Bald Hill Road, Zanesville
E353 Michael Allen to Vicki Allen, 1300 Lower Bloomfield Road, New Concord
E354 George Neithammer to Charles Snyder III, 8220 Chandlersville Road, Chandlersville
E355 Ross Huggins to Linda Huggins, 2365 Virginia Ridge Road, Philo
April 4
E356 Sandra Riley to James Fraunfelter IV, 3950 Crock Road, Roseville
E357 Deborah Opkyke to Karen and Robert Poland, 32.23 acres, Lectric Lane, Zanesville
E358 Wilva Roach to Donald and John Roach, 9.86 acres, Poverty Ridge Road, Blue Rock
E359 Karen Opkyke, to Bret and Cheryl Opdyke, 10.62 acres, Sonora Road, Zanesville
E360 William and Sandra Luburgh to Crystal and Jeffrey Wise, 8715 Hopewell National Road, Hopewell
April 5
E361 Pearl Bradford to Pamela Glass, 1095 Bald Hill Road, Zanesville
E362 Joseph Stoneburner to Barbara Stoneburner, 3140 Brookside Drive, Zanesville
E363 Robert Kirby to Lois and Carl Morton, 2116 Myrtle Ave., Zanesville
E364 Freddie and Adeline Martin to Frederick and Adeline Martin, 6060 Ballard Road, Zanesville
E365 Darlene and Gary Ballantine to Diana Jackson, 4.327 and 11.76 acre splits, Pidcock Road, Norwich
