News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers

Staff Reports
0

April 1

425 Max and Susan Russell to 4246 Strattford Circle East LLC, 4246 Strattford Circle East, Zanesville, $255,000

426 Pickaway Area Recovery Services to Cairn Recovery Holdings LLC, 2811 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, $250,000

427 Terry Bocook to Jason Church, 758 Westbourne Ave., Zanesville, $90,000

428 Ashten Ray to Richard and Stefanie Donohoe, 1435 Bluff Ave., Zanesville, $175,000

429 Stephen Flynn to Bonnie Flynn, 3900 Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $250,000

430 Hanby Commercial Real Estate Company LLC to G&G Bland Holdings LLC, 113.69 and 114.69 acre parcels, Shannon Road, Dresden, $2,900,000

April 2

431 Jeffrey Hart to Kassie Miller, 1056 Country Club Drive, Zanesville, $185,000

432 Aaron and Logan Bates to Nicholas and Sarah Clark, 5120 Pine Valley Drive, Zanesville, $365,000

433 Paul Patterson to Property Restorations LLC, 6725 Pleasant Valley Road, Nashport, $360,000

434 Emily Coakley to Morgan Belsole, Lot 1, Millstone Meadows, Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $38,000

435 Cheri and Jerry Long to Dylan Long, 5185 Pine Crest Drive, Zanesville, $155,000

April 3

436 Gary Gill Sr. to PHH Mortgage Corporation, 1063 Eastman St., Zanesville, $43,518.24

437 Mike Robinson to Avery Holdings LLC, 35 W. Fifth St., Dresden, $61,700

438 Sharon Buzzard to 1414 Linden Blue Front Holdings LLC, 1426 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $5,000

439 Leisa Kent to Lori and Scott Robinson, 12295 Parks Road, New Concord, $456,000

440 Susan Conkle to Renée and Cody Ward, 1100 Bald Hill Road, Zanesville, $125,000

April 4

441 David and Jamie Thomas to Heather Rollison and Matthew Weiser, 1500 Long Road, Zanesville, $440,000

442 Russo Real Property Ltd. to Emily Unger and Craig Miller, 839 Clay St., Zanesville, $141,100

443 Jeffrey and Terri Gross to Douglas and Jennifer Coe, 2930 Tarkman Drive, Nashport, $331,000

444 Jodi Leary and John Tyler to Christopher Hupp, 634 Merrick Ave., Zanesville, $170,000

445 Derrick Runkle to David McDaniel, 150 East Main St., Zanesville, $120,000

446 Y-City Rentals LLC to Jonathan Skaruppa and Erin Delaney, 509 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville, $235,000

447 Norma Bowman to Cheri Puckett and Ian Ford II, 3150 Lakewood Drive, Zanesville, $332,500

448 Joshua Schneider to Ariel and Joshua Bleen, 3450 New Riley Road, Dresden, $250,000

449 Breeze Realty LLC to T&Y Restaurant LLC, 515 Forest Ave., Zanesville, $180,000

April 5

450 Hostetler Woodcraft LLC to Anthony and Tamara Barrell, 9345 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, $255,000

451 J Michael Properties LLC to Gavin Mawhorr, 1396 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville, $265,000

452 Paul and Lorraine Knight to Matthew Lowell and Jessica Rector, 1810 Aspen Drive, Zanesville, $325,000

453 LCM Homestead Ltd. to Clifton Arline and Timothy Brumbach, 215 Corwin Ave., Zanesville, $15,000

454 Daniel and Kelsie Robillard to Todd Newlin, 846 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville, $108,756

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

April 1

E342 Brent West to West Rental Solutions LLC, 2314 Hoge Ave., Zanesville

E343 Joann Dunn to Tamra Dunn, 523 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville

E344 Thomas Tracy to Rhonda Tracy, 330 South Hopewell Road, Hopewell

April 2

E345 William Jr. and Julia Bishop to Courtney and Levi Kuhn, 4355 Pleasant Valley Road, Zanesville

E346 Carolee Ellis and Melissa Jones to Carolee Ellis and Melissa Jones, 76, 10, 0.50 and 12.00 acre parcels, Sealover Hollow Road, Philo

E347 James and Kathryn Alexander to James and Kathryn Alexander, 3600 Hill Road, Dresden

April 3

E348 James and Diana Deitrick to Michelle Stevenson and Misty Johnson, 1000 Patricia Drive, Zanesville

E349 David Johnson to David Johnson, 7300 East Wheeling Road, Zanesville

E350 Victoria Cannon to William Cannon Jr., 4050 Edwards Lane, Zanesville

E351 Kevin and Susan Lasure to Tyler and Danielle Lasure, 3181 Arrow Point Drive, Zanesville

E352 Janet Batteiger to Renée and Cody Ward, 1100 Bald Hill Road, Zanesville

E353 Michael Allen to Vicki Allen, 1300 Lower Bloomfield Road, New Concord

E354 George Neithammer to Charles Snyder III, 8220 Chandlersville Road, Chandlersville

E355 Ross Huggins to Linda Huggins, 2365 Virginia Ridge Road, Philo

April 4

E356 Sandra Riley to James Fraunfelter IV, 3950 Crock Road, Roseville

E357 Deborah Opkyke to Karen and Robert Poland, 32.23 acres, Lectric Lane, Zanesville

E358 Wilva Roach to Donald and John Roach, 9.86 acres, Poverty Ridge Road, Blue Rock

E359 Karen Opkyke, to Bret and Cheryl Opdyke, 10.62 acres, Sonora Road, Zanesville

E360 William and Sandra Luburgh to Crystal and Jeffrey Wise, 8715 Hopewell National Road, Hopewell

April 5

E361 Pearl Bradford to Pamela Glass, 1095 Bald Hill Road, Zanesville

E362 Joseph Stoneburner to Barbara Stoneburner, 3140 Brookside Drive, Zanesville

E363 Robert Kirby to Lois and Carl Morton, 2116 Myrtle Ave., Zanesville

E364 Freddie and Adeline Martin to Frederick and Adeline Martin, 6060 Ballard Road, Zanesville

E365 Darlene and Gary Ballantine to Diana Jackson, 4.327 and 11.76 acre splits, Pidcock Road, Norwich

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public records: Muskingum County, Ohio, real estate transfers

