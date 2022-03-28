U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

NewSat North America, LLC (NewSat) Awarded Contract to Provide Cybersecurity, Engineering, and Technical Support for the US Navy

1 min read

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSat awarded multi-million dollar, base plus 4 option year contract to provide cybersecurity, engineering, and technical support to the Navy's Communications and Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigation program office (PMW/A-170).

NewSat North America
NewSat North America

"NewSat has a long history of providing SATCOM modem engineering support to PMW/A-170. Our experience in waveform design and NSA TRANSEC solutions has been an essential element in meeting the needs of the Navy," said James Eubanks, COO of NewSat. "This contract builds on our core strength of enabling resilient communications to ensure the success of our customers".

About NewSat:

NewSat North America, LLC is a privately held, end-to-end communications company. Based in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, NewSat North America provides Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems and services primarily to United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal customers.

About PMW/A 170:

PMW/A-170's mission is to provide and support a range of interoperable, cost-effective Communications and Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) systems and services that support the Navy's global mission. These systems are installed and operated on surface, subsurface, space, and airborne platforms deployed worldwide.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsat-north-america-llc-newsat-awarded-contract-to-provide-cybersecurity-engineering-and-technical-support-for-the-us-navy-301510275.html

SOURCE NewSat North America

