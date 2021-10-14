U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.00
    +40.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,539.00
    +282.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,928.00
    +163.75 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.50
    +23.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.29
    +0.85 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.0120 (-0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    17.55
    -2.30 (-11.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5220
    +0.2750 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,654.17
    +2,488.79 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,383.04
    +48.64 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.02
    +53.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Newsela breaks into interactive educational video with first acquisition

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

YouTube is the third-most-used website within schools, according to Matthew Gross, CEO and co-founder of Newsela.

“That is incredible, considering how difficult it is to find videos, how unfiltered it is and how inaccessible it is for many students who have different learning abilities and learning levels,” said Gross. “Video has to evolve.”

To that end, Newsela announced today that it has acquired HapYak, an interactive video software business for the enterprise, for an undisclosed amount. This marks Newsela’s first acquisition, as the content company has been working more on content partnerships and licensing up until this point. The deal comes months after Newsela raised $100 million in a round that brought its valuation to $1 billion.

HapYak is a little fancier than YouTube in its enterprise-specific offerings. Gross said that he got validation for the importance of video after seeing users turn to other DIY platforms to build interactive videos.

Ethos-wise, bringing customizable functionality to videos -- instead of a static experience -- is in line with how Newsela iterates on products. For example, the startup disrupted textbooks by bringing them online, and giving teachers a way to tailor the same content to different learning types. Now, the startup wants to disrupt video by adding a layer of interactivity. Beyond the HapYak acquisition, Newsela plans to tap into its access to thousands of videos it has through content providers.

“What will be most exciting to teachers and students is the level of engagement and level of interactivity…because accessibility is so critical,” he said. “It’s a critical issue that students with different learning levels, of background knowledge, different abilities and different age groups…you need to have videos become accessible to students across all walks of life.”

Gross declined to comment on whether video functionality will be a product that is offered to free users or only those who pay for a Newsela subscription. The latter could impact the accessibility of Newsela’s new efforts, as the digital divide continues to limit which students, and entire districts, get access to software.

Eight months ago, Newsela boasted that its 2020 annual recurring revenue grew 81% over 2019, with new bookings surging 115%. The CEO declined to share if 2021 is on pace to eclipse, meet or fall behind those totals.

Up until this point, Newsela only hosted a small percentage of video content on its platform. The company has been, and will continue to be, a text-focused company that wants to improve literacy of students across the world, according to Gross. Despite this background, Newsela thinks that video content will be non-negotiable in learning going forward.

Lessons from Top Hat’s acquisition spree

“Videos are really central to instruction and an incredible amount of information can be conveyed very quickly and efficiently through video,” Gross said. “It serves not as anything better or worse than text, but as a critical supplement in a video-driven world.”

While some may feel like Newsela’s foray into video is late, Gross said that his company intentionally didn’t look at the form factor in the past.

“I think a worst-case scenario are videos that don't have a lot of rigor, and instruction videos that are really just all about engagement,” Gross said. While he didn’t name any specific startups, he thinks that some trick school teachers into thinking that video-based instruction is good for kids through engagement metrics. In reality, though, some interactive tools fail to deliver high-quality education, thus missing an important balance between engaging content and pedagogically sound learning.

“That's not the kind of learning that we're used to in the 21st century, and then video in school would just be seen as a total turn-off rather than something that's truly getting kids excited about learning.”

Beyond the HapYak acquisition, Newsela revealed that it has acquired the natural learning AI assets from Fluent City, a language learning startup. Interestingly, Newsela wasn’t interested in the startup’s language learning capabilities (which it subsequently sold off to Brightcove).

The transaction, Gross said, will allow Newsela to better analyze the text that they license from content providers to aid curation, modifications and recommendations for its customers.

Both deals signal that Newsela, armed with fresh capital, is getting aggressive about how it gets the right content to the right student in the right format at the right time.

How is edtech spending its extra capital?

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

    Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • Some of the Nicest Sony Prime Lenses are Available with a Bundle

    Want to go full-frame with a new Sony camera? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don't need the latest camera model? That's fine. There's a lot of ways that Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you're interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hosted there.

  • Snapchat down: App not sending snaps in major outage

    Snapchat Support tells users: ‘hang tight, we’re looking into it’

  • The Morning After: Apple Watch Series 7, reviewed

    Today’s headlines: Apple may be exploring ways to use AirPods as health devices, Facebook’s latest effort to curtail leaks immediately leaked, William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space.

  • AI shopping assistant Karma raises $25 million in Series A funding led by Target Global

    AI shopping assistant and shopping network Karma announced that it has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Target Global followed by MoreTech Ventures, with participation from existing investors including NFX and Altair Capital. Karma allows users to plan their next online purchases, get notified about real-time price and inventory updates, access coupons and earn automatic cashback. The Tel Aviv-based company was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Freidman and Ronen Yuval-Hoch as a simple bookmarklet tool to help consumers save and track products.

  • New Nintendo Switch’s Japan Debut Bodes Ill for Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s pricier new Switch console made a weak debut at home in Japan despite pre-orders selling out in a matter of minutes everywhere in the nation, a surprising result likely due to low-level supply stemming from component shortages.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe hybrid handheld’s OLED edition

  • 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These three companies have competitive advantages, great management, and are poised to thrive for the duration of the 5G era.

  • AMD Unveils High Performance Gaming Graphics Card

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) launched the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card, designed to provide visually stunning, high-refresh-rate 1080p gaming experiences to the midrange market. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card leverages breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture that spans desktop PCs, laptops, and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. AMD offers 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory technology, and sup

  • Apple will receive ‘preferential treatment’ in supply crunch, analyst says

    Apple Inc. shares are down slightly in Tuesday trading after a report indicated that the smartphone giant is poised to cut iPhone production orders due to component shortages, but one analyst sees the company's recent supply-chain pressures as a buying opportunity.

  • Dynatrace Inc. Shares Exceed 52-Week High

    Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) traded today at a new 52-week high of $76.28. Approximately 435,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dynatrace Inc. have traded between a low of $33.83 and a high of $76.28 and are now at $75.44, which is 123% above that low price. Based on a current price of $75.44, Dynatrace Inc. is currently 2.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.66. Dynatrace Inc. off

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher after the company announced announced the availability of a QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The company is collaborating with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to drive advancements on the next generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The reference design demonstrates fast-boot and

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • This New Short-Throw Projector Casts a 150-Inch HD Image—and Might Make You Ditch Your TV for Good

    Wrestle back control of your living room once and for all.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 13th, 2021

    After a bearish Tuesday, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • Apple Set for First MacBook Pro Revamp in Five Years on Oct. 18

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has set the date for a media event to unveil the first redesign to its MacBook Pro laptop in five years: Oct. 18. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe event, which was announced with the tagline “Unleashed,” will be Apple’s second of the fall device launch season. Last month, the company held an o

  • Acer's new Chromebook Spin 514 features a fanless design and improved webcam

    Acer has announced four new Chromebook as part of its autumn laptop refresh.

  • Mobie Launches Solution for Spending Crypto at Stores

    Most of us have a few things we do with our cryptocurrencies. Typically, these are buying, selling, and transferring crypto as an investment tool. At the same time, most of us know that cryptocurrency can do more than be a way to make money. More specifically, cryptocurrency can act as a medium of exchange and be used to pay for goods and services. The problem is that the infrastructure for using cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services is not always readily available. This is the problem th