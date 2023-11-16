Newsflash: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. At US$4.71, shares are up 4.7% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

After the downgrade, the four analysts covering Aadi Bioscience are now predicting revenues of US$27m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a notable 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$33m in 2024. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Aadi Bioscience, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

The consensus price target fell 6.4% to US$33.00, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Aadi Bioscience's valuation following this update.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Aadi Bioscience's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Aadi Bioscience's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 13% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 24% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 16% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Aadi Bioscience is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow approximately in line with the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Aadi Bioscience after today.

