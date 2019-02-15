Newsflash: Amazon Leads Massive $700 Million Funding Round in Tesla Competitor Rivian

Elon Musk and Tesla had better watch out because tech conglomerate Amazon just led a massive $700 million funding round in electric vehicle competitor Rivian.
Amazon Leads Major Funding Round in EV Startup Rivian
The Michigan-based Rivian has sought to carve out a segment of the burgeoning electric vehicle market by focusing its efforts on building pickup trucks and SUVs.
Alongside Amazon, the funding round included participation from existing Rivian investors. The company did not disclose its new valuation.
