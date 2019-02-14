Newsflash: Amazon Trashes Plans for NYC Headquarters, Caves to Pressure from Ocasio-Cortez

Caving to pressure form local politicians and special interest groups, tech conglomerate Amazon has trashed a plan to build a new corporate headquarters in New York City.

Amazon Caves to Pressure from Ocasio-Cortez, other Lawmakers

The spacious Amazon campus in Long Island City, Queens would have created more than 25,000 well-paying jobs.

However, lawmakers balked at the nearly $3 billion in New York state and city tax incentives that the Jeff Bezos-led firm stood to reap from the high-profile search for a location for “HQ2.”

One of those politicians was recently sworn-in US House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who lambasted the e-commerce giant’s “creeping overreach.”

