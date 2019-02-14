Newsflash: Bitcoin Basher Jamie Dimon & JP Morgan Just Launched Their Own Cryptocurrency

One of Wall Street’s fiercest bitcoin critics may have been playing us all along.

JP Morgan Creates ‘JPM Coin’ Cryptocurrency

JP Morgan, the gargantuan investment bank led by Jamie Dimon, just became the first major US financial institution to launch its own cryptocurrency.

The news was first reported by CNBC, which said that the new crypto token – dubbed “JPM Coin” – will be used by the bank to instantly settle payments between clients. According to estimates, JP Morgan moves more than $6 trillion per day.

