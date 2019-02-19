Newsflash: Bitcoin Price Hits 40-Day High, is $5,000 Next?

Bitcoin’s February rally just crossed another milestone on Tuesday when the flagship cryptocurrency touched the $4,000 mark for the first time in more than a month.

The crypto market had entered the US trading session on an incline, building upon the gains it consolidated following its last jump on Feb. 8.

Shortly after 14:40 UTC, one or more major buy orders caused the bitcoin price to surge, enabling it to touch the $4,000 level before settling back to a present value of $3,955 on Bitstamp.

The bitcoin price hit $4,000 on Bitstamp.

