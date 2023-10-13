Newsflash: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Carlisle Companies, is for revenues of US$4.9b in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 18% reduction in Carlisle Companies' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to decrease 7.1% to US$14.47 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.86 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a small dip in earnings per share numbers as well.

Check out our latest analysis for Carlisle Companies

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 33% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.2% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Carlisle Companies is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Carlisle Companies. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Carlisle Companies after today.

Story continues

A high debt burden combined with a downgrade of this magnitude always gives us some reason for concern, especially if these forecasts are just the first sign of a business downturn. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.