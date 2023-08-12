Newsflash: Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Charlotte's Web Holdings' three analysts is for revenues of US$72m in 2023, which would reflect a modest 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 68% to US$0.09 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$78m and losses of US$0.18 per share in 2023. While the revenue estimates fell, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts making a very promising decrease in losses per share in particular.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Charlotte's Web Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.1% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 11% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Charlotte's Web Holdings is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Charlotte's Web Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Charlotte's Web Holdings after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Charlotte's Web Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

