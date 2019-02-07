Newsflash: Indian Hospital Claims QuadrigaCX CEO Died Under its Care – Will it End Suspicion?

Amidst all the suspicion that has followed the sudden closure of QuadrigaCX crypto exchange and cold wallets containing $150 million being inaccessible following the death of the company’s chief executive, Gerald Cotten, a hospital in India has confirmed that the CEO died while in its care.

According to Fortis Escorts Hospital, Cotten succumbed to a heart attack on December 9 last year. The Fortis Escorts Hospital is located in Jaipur, the capital of the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Per the Times of India, Cotten was declared dead in the evening at 7.26 PM. Cotten had also been suffering from Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease which can sometimes cause life-threatening complications.

