Newsflash: Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Manulife Financial's eleven analysts is for revenues of CA$58b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a major 156% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 58% to CA$2.92 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$67b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$2.92 in 2023. Indeed we can see that the consensus opinion has undergone some fundamental changes following the recent consensus updates, with a measurable cut to revenues and some minor tweaks to earnings numbers.

The average price target was steady at CA$29.01 even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Manulife Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Manulife Financial is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 6x annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 11% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% per year. So it looks like Manulife Financial is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Manulife Financial going forwards.

