Newsflash: Tesla Shares Nosedive After Major Analyst’s Consensus Turns to ‘Sell’

By CCN.com: Elon Musk and Tesla’s poor start to 2019 looks like it’s set to get worse. After news of a $1 billion debt balance and cost-cutting layoffs, analysts are adding to Tesla’s trauma.
Tesla shares ended yesterday 1.11% down. Premarket moves showed a further fall for Tesla of over 2% as RBC downgrades the stock to “underperform.”
RBC Says Tesla Will “Underperform” and a Third of Tesla Stock Price is an “Elon Premium”
RBC Capital says Tesla shareholders could be blinded by CEO Elon Musk’s ambitions. Analyst Joseph Spak says:
It’s not that we don’t believe Tesla can grow over time, our model shows solid LT growth. But the current valuation already considers overly lofty expectations.
