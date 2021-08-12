U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

Newspaper Advertising Market's COVID-19 Impact and Recover Analysis Procurement Intelligence Report | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Newspaper Advertising Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

Newspaper Advertising Market Procurement Research Report

The Newspaper Advertising market is poised to grow by USD 3.12 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 0.98% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Newspaper Advertising suppliers listed in this report:

This Newspaper Advertising procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Dentsu Group Inc.

  • VMLY&R

  • McCann

  • BBDO

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis: The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.
  • Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Newspaper Advertising that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Newspaper Advertising TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newspaper-advertising-markets-covid-19-impact-and-recover-analysis-procurement-intelligence-report--spendedge-301353495.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

