Newsweek Lists StorageMart Among America's Best Customer Service Companies for 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, StorageMart has earned distinction as one of America's best companies for customer service in 2022 in the "Self Storage Category."

StorageMart named to Newsweek Best Customer Service list for second consecutive year.

According to Newsweek, America's Best Customer Service Brands are selected based on a survey conducted by a third party. The survey sample consisted of 25,000 U.S. customers who have purchased, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past few years. Each customer evaluated several brands based on how likely they would be to recommend the company based on five separate categories: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. Each business on the list received an average of 100 evaluations.

"Receiving this national recognition from Newsweek for a second consecutive year is a huge honor, and we are so grateful to the customers and communities that trust us to deliver easy, clean, and friendly service. Thank you for this honor." Cris Burnam, Chief Executive Officer, StorageMart.

About StorageMart: StorageMart began as a single store in Columbia Missouri, and has grown into the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. With over 225 locations across the US, UK, and Canada, StorageMart provides easy and clean storage solutions with friendly service. Through the "Store-It-Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.storage-mart.com.

