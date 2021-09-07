U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.82
    -17.61 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.06
    -285.03 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,364.45
    +0.94 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.53
    -5.52 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.23
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -35.30 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.48 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0510 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2020
    +0.3830 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,222.35
    -4,444.05 (-8.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.53
    -166.43 (-12.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.17
    -33.01 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Newsweek Lists StorageMart Among America's Best Customer Service Companies for 2022

·1 min read

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, StorageMart has earned distinction as one of America's best companies for customer service in 2022 in the "Self Storage Category."

StorageMart named to Newsweek Best Customer Service list for second consecutive year.
StorageMart named to Newsweek Best Customer Service list for second consecutive year.

According to Newsweek, America's Best Customer Service Brands are selected based on a survey conducted by a third party. The survey sample consisted of 25,000 U.S. customers who have purchased, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past few years. Each customer evaluated several brands based on how likely they would be to recommend the company based on five separate categories: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. Each business on the list received an average of 100 evaluations.

"Receiving this national recognition from Newsweek for a second consecutive year is a huge honor, and we are so grateful to the customers and communities that trust us to deliver easy, clean, and friendly service. Thank you for this honor." Cris Burnam, Chief Executive Officer, StorageMart.

About StorageMart: StorageMart began as a single store in Columbia Missouri, and has grown into the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. With over 225 locations across the US, UK, and Canada, StorageMart provides easy and clean storage solutions with friendly service. Through the "Store-It-Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.storage-mart.com.

Contact StorageMart:
Sarah Little, Director, Digital Marketing
+1 (573) 507-9241 x 4426
Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

(PRNewsfoto/StorageMart)
(PRNewsfoto/StorageMart)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-lists-storagemart-among-americas-best-customer-service-companies-for-2022-301370393.html

SOURCE StorageMart

Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • U.S. probes Raytheon's dealings with consultant for Qatar Armed Forces - WSJ

    A lawsuit filed in California in 2019 included allegations that Raytheon had funneled around 7 million Qatari riyal, or $1.9 million, in payoffs through a Doha-based defense and security-consulting firm that was part-owned by a brother of Qatar's ruling emir, WSJ reported. The lawsuit was dismissed last year on jurisdictional grounds.

  • enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ reco

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • George Soros ups the ante in war of words with BlackRock over China, exposing contrast of bets on world's second-biggest market

    One of America's earliest investors in China fired an opening salvo in a potential war of words with the biggest global asset manager this week, as two of Wall Street's best-known investors spar over the investment potential of the world's second-largest economy. In one corner is George Soros, the billionaire founder of the Quantum Fund and an early investor in Hainan Airlines. Soros warned in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that bullish calls by BlackRock to invest in China could co

  • Jobs offering lucrative sign-on bonuses surge 454% amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • China’s Iron Ore Imports Hit Record in Boost to Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of China’s iron ore imports hit new heights in August even as policymakers try to cut steel production and calm commodity prices, likely boosting Australia’s exports despite the tensions between the two nations. China imported iron ore worth a record $20 billion in August, according to government data released Tuesday, as prices surged from a year earlier. Total volumes were 97.5 million tons.It was also a record month for the value of China’s overall imports from Austra

  • Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging

    Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next stage of development for intelligent waste sorting as part of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0., driven by AIM, the European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

  • Shaquille O’Neal Partners with Alkaline88® for Shaq Paq Six-Pack

    Shaq’s unparalleled marketing and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • 2 things to cheer in August's jobs letdown — and one big worry: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

  • UK national insurance hike: What it means for your finances

    The move could raise £12bn for the government, or £36bn over the course of the next three years.

  • British Airways pilots to be paid less than budget rivals at easyJet

    British Airways pilots are set to be paid less than their budget airline counterparts at easyJet under sweeping reforms to the UK flag carrier’s short-haul operation at Gatwick airport.

  • Asia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel

    Thermal coal prices across Asia hit new highs this week as China and India restock critically low inventories to meet robust power consumption, industry sources said. The most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped more than 4% on Tuesday to a record high of 979 yuan ($151.63) a tonne. In India, prices of better burning U.S. thermal coal (6900 NAR) in North Indian retail markets have risen by a third in the last 15 days and are up by more than 100% from a year ago to 14,600 Indian rupees a tonne.