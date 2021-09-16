U.S. markets closed

Newsweek Magazine Names Cleveland's Bahman Guyuron One Of The Top Plastic Surgeons In The United States

·2 min read

Dr. Guyuron Named Amongst the Top 2 for Rhinoplasty and Top 6 for Facelift Surgery

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyndhurst-based Bahman Guyuron, M.D., was ranked one of the top two rhinoplasty surgeons in the United States, based on a national survey among more than 5,000 medical professionals throughout the country. Newsweek news magazine published the survey results last month in its report, America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2021. In addition, Dr. Guyuron ranked amongst the top six plastic surgeons in the nation for facelift procedures.

The rankings feature the nation's top 150 plastic surgeons for nose procedures and 200 leading plastic surgeons. Dr. Guyuron's areas of specialties include the face and neck, as well as migraine surgeries.

"This is a real privilege to be recognized by my peers," Dr. Guyuron said. "I have had the honor of training many of the top plastic surgeons in the world over last four decades, and I am grateful for their continued respect and accolades."

Newsweek, a widely-distributed weekly news magazine, invited thousands of medical experts to participate in the online survey. Participants were asked to recommend plastic surgeons in the U.S. who offer at least one of the four procedures. Survey participants could recommend plastic surgeons in their own state as well as for all of the U.S.

The survey enabled a quality score based on four core elements: surgery preparation, surgical procedure, follow-up care and surgical outcomes. Dr. Guyuron received a 99.2 percent score in nose procedures.

For more information about the survey visit Newsweek.

About Zeeba Clinic
Zeeba Clinic is an international plastic surgery practice and medical skincare facility founded by world-renowned Bahman Guyuron, MD. For more than 40 years, Zeeba Clinic has helped patients from 49 states and many countries. Recognized internationally by his peers and patients as one of the best plastic surgeons in America, Dr. Guyuron is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is the Teacher's Teacher with more than 280 published medical articles, 60 book chapters on plastic surgery and more than 1,200 presentations and lectures in 30 countries. He has pioneered many techniques including a surgical treatment for migraine headaches. To learn more, visit: www.drbahmanguyuron.com

News Media Contact
Joe Mosbrook
216-375-2141
mosbrook@acclaimllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-magazine-names-clevelands-bahman-guyuron-one-of-the-top-plastic-surgeons-in-the-united-states-301379131.html

SOURCE Zeeba Clinic

