Newsweek Names Brooksville Healthcare Center "Best Nursing Home" for a Second Time

One of the best nursing facilities in the country is Brooksville Healthcare Center.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek has once again recognized Brooksville Healthcare Center as one of the country's best nursing homes for 2023. It is a prestigious award presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., one of the world's leading statistics portals and providers of industry rankings.

"Being recognized for the second year in a row as one of the best Skilled Nursing Facilities in the country is an incredible honor. We are humbled and blessed to have uphold such high standards on a daily basis at Brooksville Healthcare Center. In doing so, I commend and thank each and every team member within our facility. They are the reason that we have been able to achieve and maintain this recognition while exemplifying the quality that Brooksville Healthcare Center and HSM represents," said Melissa Crookshanks, Administrator of Brooksville Healthcare Center.

The Best Nursing Homes 2023 ranking lists the best nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities according to The United States Census Bureau. Based on key performance data, peer recommendations, accreditation, and the response to COVID-19 pandemic, the list evaluates the top nursing homes.

"I am extremely proud of the team members at Brooksville Healthcare Center for achieving this renown recognition for a second year in a row. Their commitment to quality resident care is unparalleled in our community and it's rewarding that it has been recognized. With Mellissa's leadership, her team has been outstanding in executing best practices in Skilled Nursing care," said Jim Shatz, President and CEO, Health Services Management.

About Brooksville Healthcare Center: Brooksville Healthcare Center is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in Brooksville, FL.

Story continues

About Health Services Management: Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities. HSM currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth.

Media Contact:

Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

348968@email4pr.com

727-316-5578

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-names-brooksville-healthcare-center-best-nursing-home-for-a-second-time-301681059.html

SOURCE Health Services Management