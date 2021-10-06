U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Newsweek Names Washington Trust Best Small Bank in Rhode Island

·2 min read
WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company was recently named the Best Small Bank in Rhode Island by Newsweek as part of its annual Best Banks listing.

"For more than 220 years, we have been committed to delivering the highest quality service and financial solutions for our customers and our communities," said Edward "Ned" O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Washington Trust. "We are honored to receive this award, as it is testament to our team's hard work and commitment to our core values of Quality, Integrity and Community. This recognition also confirms Washington Trust's status as the Bank of Choice for Rhode Islanders."

The 'America's Best Banks' list was compiled by Newsweek, in partnership with Lending Tree, and examined more than 2,600 FDIC-insured financial institutions. Relevant information about the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings and more were evaluated in order to determine the winners.

To learn more about our products and services, and to review Trusted Advice from our banking experts, visit our website.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-names-washington-trust-best-small-bank-in-rhode-island-301393613.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

