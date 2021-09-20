Newsweek Recognizes WhiteSands as One of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers

Company named the #1 addiction treatment provider in Florida for two consecutive years

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSands Treatment Center ("WhiteSands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and addiction treatment services, announced today that the Company has been named one of "America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers" for the second year in a row by Newsweek. In the recently released 2021 rankings, WhiteSands' Fort Myers and Plant City facilities ranked #1 and #4 in the state of Florida, respectively.

"Raising the standards of care is a never-ending mission," says Garry Jonas, founder and CEO of WhiteSands. "In a year overshadowed by a global pandemic, America's substance abuse epidemic has continued to grow at an epic rate. The need for effective addiction treatment solutions has never been greater, and the responsibility falls to us as providers to stand up and answer the call. At WhiteSands, everything we do is rooted in helping to solve this crisis, which means we never stop innovating, we never stop enhancing our offerings, and we never stop working to improve patient outcomes. We're honored to be recognized again by Newsweek for our relentless dedication to service and excellence."

Newsweek's annual rankings of "America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers" are informed by a survey of doctors, health care professionals and administrators, and reflect each facility's reputation and level of accreditation. The survey, conducted and analyzed by global research firm Statista Inc., asked respondents to evaluate addiction treatment facilities based on quality of care, service, follow-up care, accommodations, and amenities. WhiteSands was first named to this prestigious list in 2020, which was followed by a year of additional upgrades to the Company's treatment platform, including key hires, enhanced services, and expanded amenities.

Jonas added: "We've created truly unique offerings that not only address patient addiction and underlying mental health issues, but properly prepare the individual to leave inpatient care and transition back to normal life. This includes individual private rooms for every patient, elite clinical and support staff, responsible access to cell phones and communication with the outside world, state-of-the-art athletic facilities with professional trainers and boxing coaches, robust recreational and relaxation-focused amenities, and a powerful life skills program that has proven to increase long-term sustained sobriety."

WhiteSands operates three inpatient (Fort Myers, Plant City, and Tampa) and 18 outpatient centers located throughout Central and Southwest Florida. The Company is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers, is accredited by the Joint Commission, and has received LegitScript's Addiction Treatment Certification for each of its facilities. A Veteran's Choice addiction treatment provider, WhiteSands offers an industry-leading treatment program – designed and led by specialized clinicians – for U.S. active military and veterans.

